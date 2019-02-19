Floyd "Punk" Robinson, age 85, of Rome, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019, in a local hospital.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with Buddy Bagley officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with Coosa Masonic Lodge No. 626 F. & A.M. and Shanklin Attaway Post No. 5 Honor Guard conducting graveside rites.
The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until the service hour on Friday, February 22, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga., 30165.
