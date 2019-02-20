Floyd "Punk" Robinson, age 85, of Rome, passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019, in a local hospital.
Mr. Robinson was born May 26, 1933, in Floyd County, a son of the late Clinton Robinson and Margaret Baker Robinson. He was retired from Carolina Freight, was a member of Coosa Masonic Lodge No. 622 F. & A.M., and a veteran of the Korean War, serving with the United States Army. He was of the Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte Baxter Robinson; daughter, Penny Robinson; brother, C.L. Robinson; sisters, Eva Smith, Betty Backstrum, and Ellen Henry Terry.
Survivors include sons, Baxter (Jennifer) Robinson, Kingston, and Terry (Carlette) Robinson, Rome; grandchildren, Luke Robinson, Shanna O'Hara, Ryan Robinson, Tessa Robinson, Dylan Robinson; great grandchildren, Jett Robinson, Berklee Robinson, McCaddin O'Hara; special nephews, Bobby Backstrum and Warren Backstrum; several nieces and other nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 22, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with Buddy Bagley officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with Coosa Masonic Lodge No. 622 F. & A.M. and Shanklin Attaway Post No. 5 Honor Guard conducting graveside rites. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. until the service hour on Friday, February 22, 2019, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga., 30165.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.