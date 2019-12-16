Ladre was born June 2, 1930, in Rome to Wyly Barrington King and Arlin Morris King. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, O. L. Combee and her second husband, Cecil Floyd, Jr. Ladre attended Cooper Hall in Rome and was graduated from Rome Girls' High. She continued her education earning a diploma from St. Mary's Junior College and a bachelor's degree from the University of Georgia. Later she received a Master of Education degree from Georgia State University. Ladre spent the majority of her working life as a teacher at the Georgia School for the Deaf in Cave Spring. A member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church, the Coosa Country Club, and the D.A.R., Ladre served in leadership roles with the Rome Heritage Society and the Rome Symphony Auxiliary. She enjoyed travel, music, genealogy, history, bridge, and time with friends. While she had no children, she spent her life devoted to children and young people, especially her "adopted" sons Buster Wright, Tom Watters, Bill Watters, Thad Watters, Joe Watters, Ed Watters, and their families. The Burial Office with Holy Eucharist for Ladre King Floyd will be held at St. Peter's Episcopal Church on Wednesday at eleven o'clock in the morning. The service will be preceded by a reception in Daniel Hall at 10:00 a.m. A private service of Committal will be held at Myrtle Hill following the service in the church. Special thanks go to her devoted caregiver Bonnie Marteddu, Right at Home, and Heyman HospiceCare. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Peter's Church or the Rome Symphony Orchestra. Daniel's Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
Floyd, Ladre
To plant a tree in memory of Ladre Floyd as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.