Mrs. Flora M. Byrd, age 97, of Rome, passed away Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at her residence.
Mrs. Byrd was born in Centre, Alabama, on February 10, 1921, daughter of the late Julius Harbin and the late Maggie Archer Harbin.
She was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church. She retired from Tricon, where she was a bookkeeper and office manager.
After retiring, she and her husband, Red Byrd, opened a picture framing shop. She was also the founder of Bosom Buddies in Rome.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Wendell Wyche; by her second husband, Sam "Red" Byrd; by her son-in-law, David Law; and by her four brothers.
Mrs. Byrd is survived by her daughter, Joan Law; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, February 10, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, with the Rev. Bob Skelton and Dr. Dale Levan officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until 1:45 p.m.
Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Sunday at 1:30 pm and include Dwight Jones, Will Jones, Claude Corbin, Marvin Williams, Bobby Wood, and Charles Graves. Honorary pallbearers will be the Marine Corp League, Jake Puryear Detachment #1020.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Mrs. Byrd's memory to the Marine Corp League, Jake Puryear Detachment 1020 Inc., P.O. Box 265, Rome, Ga., 30164-2065.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.