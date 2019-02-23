Mrs. Floice Kay Mitchell, age 96, of the Wax Community, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019, in a local health care facility.
Mrs. Mitchell was born in Bartow County, GA on May 16, 1922, daughter of the late Robert Nathan Kay and the late Georgia Virginia Ezell Kay. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Edward Mitchell, by a daughter, Floice Gail Mitchell, by 4 sisters, Sarah Godfrey, Edna Formby, Velma Roberson, and Bertie Smith, and by 5 brothers, Oscar, Robert, Howard, Ernest, and Roy "K-Bo" Kay.
A licensed cosmetologist, Mrs. Mitchell owned and operated Wax Beauty Salon for 45 years before retiring at age 83. She was also employed with Alisha's Hallmark Card Shop, where she was affectionately known by customers as "Grandma", for 16 years before retiring at age 87.
Mrs. Mitchell was the oldest member of Wax Missionary Baptist Church, now The Refuge, where she attended her entire life. She loved singing in the choir and doing anything that needed to be done in service of the Lord. She served in many leadership positions in the church during her membership. Mrs. Mitchell was a member of the Adult Ladies' Sunday School class, where she had been honored with it being named after her, the Floice Mitchell Adult Ladies' class. She was also a member of the American Legion Post #136 Ladies' Auxiliary.
Survivors include her daughter, Donna Cooper (Jimmy), Gaylesville, AL; a granddaughter, Jenny Mills (Adam Tolle), Alpharetta; a grandson, Jeremy Mills (Misty), Cave Spring; 2 great grandsons, Justin Cooper Mills and William Drew Mills, both of Cave Spring; a sister, Iva Smith, Pembroke Pines, FL; many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019, at 12 noon at Wax Missionary Baptist Church, now The Refuge, with the Pastor, the Rev. Richard McGinnis and Barry Henderson officiating. Interment will follow in Wax Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday from 5 until 7 p.m.
Active and honorary pallbearers are requested to assemble at the church on Monday at 11:30 a.m. and are as follows: Active: Jeremy Mills, Justin Mills, David Kay, Dan Formby, Dwight Kay, and Alvin Roberson. Honorary: Mrs. Mitchell's other nephews.
Flowers will be accepted, or memorials may be made to The Refuge, 1771 Wax Road, Silver Creek, GA 30173. A special thanks from the family to the staff of Station 1 at Winthrop Health and Rehabilitation for their compassion and care.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.