Flobell Robinson Driver, 96, of Memphis, Tennessee, and formerly of Atlanta and Rome, went to be with the Lord on March 7, 2019.
A native of Gordon County, Mrs. Driver was born June 9, 1922, daughter of Marvin Leonard Robinson and Mary Emma Anderson Robinson. She was a resident of Rome and the Celanese community as a young adult and later moved to Atlanta where she was employed by the Veterans Administration Hospital and Sears - Roebuck. She was an active member of Faith Memorial Assembly of God in Atlanta where she was a Sunday School teacher and sang in the choir. Later she moved back to Rome to care for her aging parents and attended North Rome Church of God. After retirement, Flobell did volunteer work and phone counseling. She was a loving mother and adored her daughter. Flobell was a wonderful Christian who was kind and generous to her family and others, she was always praying for them. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Charles Marvin Robinson, Joseph Loyd Robinson, and Naman Carroll Robinson; her sisters Blanche Robinson Sims and Inez Verlin Robinson Hulsey Gilmore; and the father of her child, John Morrell Driver.
Survivors include her daughter Susan Mavourneen Driver Green of Memphis, TN; brother Velton Leonard Robinson of Lilburn; sister Margaret Elizabeth Robinson Moschak of Augusta, and several neices and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 PM Monday in the Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Terry Addis officiating. Interment will follow in the Gaines Cemetery in the Sonoraville community near Calhoun. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1 PM until the service hour. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Brad Moschak, Ronnie Moschak, Ned Sims, Joe Sims, Steve House and Timothy Holman. Please visit the website www.goodshepherdfh.net to post tributes and share memories. Flowers will be accepted, or you may make contributions to your favorite charity.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home is serving the family of Flobell Robinson Driver.