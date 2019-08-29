Rev. John Monteith Flanigen Jr., 94, passed away peacefully on Aug 24th. Rev. Flanigen was born in Warren, OH and moved with his family to Georgia in 1932. He was educated in Atlanta Public Schools, Oglethorpe University, and Seabury Western Theological Seminary. Rev. Flanigen proudly served in the United States Army Air Corp in WWII on Saipan. Ordained to the Priesthood in 1958, he served as Pastor at several locations to include Saint Albans, Kingstree, SC; Trinity, Moncks Corner, SC; Transfiguration, Rome, GA; Grace-Calvary, Clarkesville, GA; Emmanuel, Hailey, ID; Saint Thomas, Knoxville, TN and finally at Good Samaritan, Knoxville, TN. After his retirement, he became an active member of Saint Peter's Episcopal Church here in Rome, GA. He was a mainstay at Family Reunions and was so happy to be around family. He traveled extensively to visit with family scattered throughout the United States and Canada with his faithful companion Lady by his side. His calming voice will always be in our hearts at mealtime, where he would give our Lord thanks for an abundant bounty. Rev. Flanigen's entire life centered on God, Church and Family. His health was always good until the past year when his body just got tired. When health finally affected going to church, John spent much of his time in hospitals and nursing care until God welcomed him into his final home. Survived by Children: Kathleen Manson, Elayne Winters (Monroe), Jean Flanigen (Dale), and Rick Flanigen (Gena). Preceded in death by: Wife, Jacqueline McGehee Flanigen, Son, John Monteith Flanigen, III, and Granddaughter, Victoria Lea Winters. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 31, 2019, from 10:00 am until 11:45 am at St. Peters Episcopal Church. A memorial service will follow at 12:00 pm. in the Sanctuary at St. Peters Episcopal Church.