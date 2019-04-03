Mrs. Fielding Hight Stutts, of 48 Bellemont Drive SW, Rome, Ga., passed away at her residence on Monday, April 1, 2019.
A private graveside service will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019, at Myrtle Hill Cemetery, Rome, Ga., with the Rev. John Foster Herring, the Rev. Janice Wright, and the Rev. Roger Ard officiating. The family will receive friends tonight from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the residence, 48 Bellemont Drive SW, Rome, Ga.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully request memorial contributions to Friends of Chieftains Inc., P.O. Box 373, Rome, Ga., 30162; or Paws for Claws, 175 Shoals Ferry Road, Rome, Ga. 30161.
Salmon Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Fielding Hight Stutts.