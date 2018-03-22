Faye Reynolds Godfrey
Mrs. Faye Reynolds Godfrey, age 84, of Rome, passed away Wednesday afternoon, March 21, 2018, at her residence.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, March 25, 2018, at 3 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. Mr. Barry Henderson will officiate. Private entombment will follow later in the Mountain View Mausoleum at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday from 1 p.m. until the service hour.
A complete obituary notice will be included in the Saturday edition of the Rome News-Tribune.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.