Mrs. Fannie Bell Isbell Ray, of Silver Creek, Ga., died Sunday, June 3, 2018, at her residence.
Mrs. Ray was born in Bartow County, Ga. on October 5, 1927, daughter of the late Harold Isbell and Annie Landers Isbell. She was a loving housewife, mother, and of the Baptist Faith. Mrs. Ray was an avid golfer and a member of the BEAA Country Club, Kraftsman Club, and Roman Country Club. She also had a passion for fishing and bowling. Mrs. Ray was preceded in death by husband, James Hoyt Ray, whom she married November 15, 1944, in June of 2010; son, James Edward “Eddie” Ray, in 2001; and brother, Fred Isbell.
Mrs. Ray is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Dr. Kenneth and Debbie Ray, of Griffin, Ga., and Larry Ray and Jenny Hess Ray, of Rome, Ga.; five grandchildren, Beth Wilkins, Patrick Ray, Chris Ray, Marla Poissant, and Jonathan Ray; and ten great, grandchildren; nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services for Mrs. Ray will be held Wednesday morning, June 6, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Salmon Funeral Home with the Rev. Larry Wilkins Jr. and Dr. Ken Ray officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Ray will remain at Salmon Funeral Home where the family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m.
Pallbearers are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:30 a.m. and include Malachi Wilkins, Caleb Ray, Patrick Ray, Mark Tate, Jonathan Ray, and Jamie Poissant.
