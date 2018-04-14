Mrs. Ezzie Augusta Formby Holdbrooks, age 98, of Rome, passed away Thursday, April 12, 2018, at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 15, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Norv Havens officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 15, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave. Rome, Ga. 30165.
Pallbearers include the great grandsons: Jacob Mitchell, Tucker Tumlin, Jay Tumlin, Lamar Griffin, Brian Griffin, and Eric Holdbrooks.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to South Broad United Methodist Church, 546 S. Broad St. Rome, Ga., 30161.
