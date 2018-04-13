Mrs. Ezzie Augusta Formby Holdbrooks, age 98, of Rome, passed away Thursday, April 12, 2018, at her residence.
Mrs. Holdbrooks was born on April 1, 1920 to the late Flora Elizabeth Formby Fuller and David Gus Fuller in Crossville, Alabama. She married A.G. "Bud" Holdbrooks and moved to Rome in 1941. She worked at Rome Provision Co. for 26 years. She worked for Atlanta Baptist Assembly in Dunwoody, Ga. for six years as a Dietician. She was also a local artist in the Rome area, winning many awards and having her beautiful ceramic works sold in local shops and arts and crafts shows. She volunteered at the local nursing homes for a number of years. She also was an avid bowler into her 90s and was a member of the Rome Bowling Association, the Sunrisers League, and the senior groups, where she won many awards. Mrs. Holdbrooks was a devoted Christian and loved people. She had a special saying, "God loves you and I love you.” She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and was the oldest member of South Broad United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 52 years, A.G. "Bud" Holdbrooks; four brothers, H.C. "Buddy" Fuller, Ted Fuller, D.G. Fuller Jr., Sammy Fuller; two sisters, Betty Tyler and Janie Head.
Survivors include children, Jimmy B. Holdbrooks and Patsy (Doug) Tumlin; grandchildren, Chuck Tumlin, Darrin Holdbrooks, Lynn Tumlin Mitchell, Joy Holdbrooks Griffin, and Joey Tumlin; great-grandchildren, Emily, Travis, and Tucker Tumlin, Jacob, Jordan, and JuliAnna Mitchell, Jay Tumlin, Jessica, Kelly, and Eric Holdbrooks, Lamar and Brian Griffin; eight great-great-grandchildren; sister, Cordie Taylor, of Geraldine, Ala.; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 15, 2018,at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Norv Havens officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 15, 2018,at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga. 30165.
Pallbearers include great-grandsons Jacob Mitchell, Tucker Tumlin, Jay Tumlin, Lamar Griffin, Brian Griffin, and Eric Holdbrooks.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to South Broad United Methodist Church, 546 South Broad St., Rome, Ga. 30161
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of Mrs. Holdbrooks arrangements.