Mr. Everett Daniel "Dan" Stephens, age 92, of Blue Ridge, Ga., passed away on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at his residence.
Mr. Stephens was born in Floyd County, Ga., on April 9, 1927, son of the late Robert B. Stephens and the late Lessie Perry Stephens.
Mr. Stephens was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in Germany with the 290th Engineer Combat Battalion. Mr. Stephens retired in 1990 after being employed at Greenwood Manufacturing for 42 years, and moved to Blue Ridge Lake because of his love for fishing and hunting. Mr. Stephens was a former Scout Master of Troop 6 in Lindale, Ga., and was a member of the American Legion.
Mr. Stephens is survived by his wife to whom he married on April 1, 1947, Janie Mae Hice Stephens; his son, Danny L. Stephens, and his wife, Kim, Blue Ridge, Ga.; his brother, James Gribble, and wife, Sue, Rome, Ga.; his brother, Donald Gribble, Rome, Ga.; his sister, Lynda Lumpkin, Rome, Ga.; grandchildren, Michael D. Stephens, and wife, Alexa, Miami, Fla., Allison M. Rogers, and her husband, Jeff, Rome, Ga., and Jesse D. Stephens, Denver, Colo. Mr. Stephens was blessed with four great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. in Floyd Memory Gardens. Members of the family will share.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday from 1:00 p.m. until 2:30 p.m.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.