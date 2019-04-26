Everett Anthony Stewart, age 76, of Rome, passed away November 28, 2018.
Mr. Stewart was born on January 13, 1942, in Washington, D.C., to the late Eugene and Marie Stewart. He was a Sergeant in the United State Marine Corps from 1964-1967, where he served in the Vietnam War. Mr. Stewart earned a B.A. degree from Georgia State University. He retired from the F.B.I. as special agent after 32 years of service. Mr. Stewart is a life member of the Marine Corps League, member of the Former Special Agents of the F.B.I., member of the F.B.I. Possible Club, and a member of the V.F.W. and the American Legion.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother, William Stewart.
Survivors include wife, Cynthia A. Stewart; son, Fredrick "Tony" (Katherine) Stewart, of Charleston; daughter: Suzanne (Jeff) Stewart McWhorter, of Atlanta; seven grandchildren; sisters, Marlene Roberts and Linda Meade.
Memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Georgia National Cemetery. Specials friends Gene Free and Alton Cadenhead will be sharing eulogies. The Griffin Detachment of the Marine Corps League will be conducting military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Marine Corps League No. 1020, P.O. Box 2065, Rome, Ga., 30165.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home is making the announcement for the family.