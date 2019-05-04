Everett Anthony Stewart, age 76, of Rome passed away November 28, 2018.
Mr. Stewart was born on January 13, 1942 in Washington D.C. to the late Eugene and Marie Stewart. He was a Sergeant in the United State Marine Corps from 1964-1967 where he served in the Vietnam War. Mr. Stewart earned a BA degree from Georgia State University. He retired from the FBI as special agent after 32 years of service. Mr. Stewart is a life member of the Marine Corps League, member of the Former Special Agents of the FBI, member of the FBI Possible Club, and a member of the VFW American Legion. He was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother William Stewart.
Survivors include wife: Cynthia A. Stewart, Fredrick "Tony" (Katherine) Stewart, of Charleston; daughter: Suzanne (Jeff) Stewart McWhorter, of Atlanta; sisters: Marlene Roberts, and Linda Meade, Mrs. Stewarts, children, Kirk Holder, Reagan (Tina) Holder, and Christian Holder, grandchildren, Madison McWhorter, Katie McWhorter, Max McWhorter, Brendin Holder, Cheyanne Holder, T. J. Holder, and Kristian Holder.
Memorial service will be held at 3 P.M. on Wednesday May 8, 2019 at Georgia National Cemetery. Specials friends Gene Free and Alton Cadenhead will be sharing eulogies.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Marine Corps League #1020 P.O. Box 2065, Rome Ga. 30165
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home is making the announcement for the family.