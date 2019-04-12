Ms. Evelyn R. Porter was born November 7, 1922, to the late Fannie Chisley. She retired from Klopman Mill of Shannon, Georgia. At age 96, Ms. Porter passed away April 8, 2019, after a long illness.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her mother, Fannie Chisley, and son-in-law, Willie C. "Joe" Henderson.
She leaves to cherish her memory her daughter and caregiver, Shirley Henderson; adopted daughter and also caregiver, Elnora Chambers; three grandsons, Charles Henderson, of Sandy Springs, Ricky (Sonja), of Cartersville, and Patrick (Semira), of Cartersville; seven great grandchildren, Jorden, Evan, Kel, Bryce, Sonya, Shiriff, and Jordan; nieces, Bobby Nation, Judy Curry,
and Betty Penn, of Delaware; aunt, Edna Riley; and special, devoted friends, Wilbert and Christina Price, Willie and Vera Crowder, Nellie Barnett, Vera Plummer, James Plummer, Christine Dorsey, John and Opal Starr, Bertha Floyd, and Glenda Harris.
Services will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Wright Memorial Chapel, 814 South Broad Street, Rome, Georgia. Ms. Porter will lie in state from 12 noon until the hour of service. Interment will follow in the Shadyside Cemetery, Rome, Georgia.
Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers.
Wright Memorial Mortuary has full charge of the arrangements.