Eunice Lorraine Hubert Vinson, of Rome, passed away on Wednesday, November 7, 2018, at a local healthcare facility.
Mrs. Vinson was born in McCook, Nebraska, on October 18,1924, to the late Sidney and Mary Ann Roach Hubert. Lorraine attended the University of Nebraska and graduated from the University of Arkansas at Monticello. On November 3,1945, she married James Lewis Vinson, who preceded her in death on May 24, 1998. A resident of Rome since 1968, Lorraine was librarian at Mary T. Banks and Eighth Ward Elementary Schools and East Rome High School and West Rome Junior High before her retirement in 1984.
She was a communicant of Transfiguration Episcopal Church, where she served as treasurer, vestryperson, Senior Warden, church school teacher, president of the Episcopal Church Women, and a member of the executive board of Diocesan ECW. Lorraine was also a member of Delta Kappa Gamma and the Rome-Floyd Retired Educators Association.
Survivors include two sons, Joel Vinson, and Mark Vinson and wife, Angela, of Rome; a grandson, Ben Couey; one brother, John Huber,t of McCook, Neb.; two sisters, Nancy Lee Miller, of Grand Junction, Colo., and Mary Lou Drake, of McCook, Neb.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, James; brother, Neal Ritchey; and sisters, Inez Weed and Bernadine Suggs.
Funeral services will be held at the Transfiguration Episcopal Church on Monday, November 19, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. with The Reverend Linda Baker Pineo offciating. Burial will be at New Hope United Methodist Church Cemetery, Jonesville, S.C., on Tuesday, November 20, 2018, at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Transfiguration Episcopal Church, 304 Coker Road, Rome, Ga., 30165.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.