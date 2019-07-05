Mrs. Eunice Carolyn Crunkelton Davenport, age 86, of Rome, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at a local hospital.
Mrs. Davenport was born in Floyd County, Georgia, on September 10, 1932, daughter of the late Charlie Crunkelton and the late Venice Green Byrd. She was also preceded in death by a son.
Mrs. Davenport was a member of Mount Carmel Baptist Church. She was a faithful minister's wife and a loving mother and grandmother. Mrs. Davenport worked for several years at Integrated Products of Rome.
Survivors include her husband of almost 67 years, the Rev. Rayford Davenport, to whom she was married on September 13, 1952; two daughters, Diane Davenport Hethcox (Steve), Auburn, Ga., and Serena Davenport Chastain (Charles), Rome; a daughter-in-law, Lisa Davenport, Rome; a sister, Kathryn Storey, Rome; a brother, Jack Byrd, Lindale; eight grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 7, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Mike Davenport and the Rev. Donald Collum officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Saturday from 5 until 7 p.m.
Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. and include Chris Hunter, Sean Hethcox, Taylor Chastain, Danny Franks, Ronnie Byrd, and Corey Eads.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.