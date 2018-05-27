Mrs. Eula Mae West, 92, of Cedartown, and formerly of Cave Spring, died Saturday afternoon at the residence of her daughter.
Funeral services for Mrs. West will be held Tuesday at noon at John House’s Cave Spring Chapel with the Rev. Adam North officiating. Interment will follow in the Providence Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the service hour.
A complete obituary is available online at cavespringchapel.com.
