Mrs. Eudora "Dora" Levins Parks, age 90, of Rome, passed away on Monday, November 5, 2018, at a local healthcare facility.
Mrs. Parks was born in Mobile County, Alabama, on July 4, 1928, daughter of the late Hillary Parrish and the late Nannie Morris Parrish. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Tommy Levins; by her second husband, Bill Parks; and by eight siblings, Leonard Parrish, Eva Mae Fitch, Nettie Higdon, Bruce Parrish, Hillary Parrish Jr., Sue Silas, James Parrish, and Odessa Horne.
Mrs. Parks attended Berry High School and Berry College. She worked for many years in the banking industry, first at First National Bank and later retiring from both SunTrust Bank and Coosa Valley Credit Union. She was a member of the West Rome United Methodist Church. Mrs. Parks loved working with people and did so as a Pink Lady at Floyd Medical Center for a number of years.
Survivors include a daughter, Teresa Waddell (Copeland), Rome; a son, John Levins, Dover, Del.; three grandchildren, Brady Atkinson, Tyler Levins, and Jackson Levins; two great grandchildren, Sadie & Hazel Atkinson; a sister, Mildred Kennemer, Dalton; several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, November 9, 2018, at 4 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel. The Rev. Les Connell and the Rev. Teresa McClure will officiate.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, on Friday from 3 p.m. until the service time.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Brookdale Senior Living Center, where Mrs. Parks lived for the past 10 years until her most recent illness. She loved her family there. All the wonderful nurses, aides, and staff will forever be in our hearts.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, Oaknoll Chapel, has charge of the arrangements.