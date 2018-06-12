Mr. Eric Alan Irmscher, age 47, of Olive Branch, Miss., formerly of Rome, passed away Friday, June 8, 2018.
Mr. Irmscher was born in Columbus, Ohio on August 28, 1970, son of the former Janice Taner and William R. Irmscher. He was a 1988 graduate of East Rome High School and graduated from Mercer University with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration. He was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity at Mercer. He, with his family, has resided in Mississippi for nearly 10 years. Mr. Irmscher was a State Farm Insurance Agent in Southaven, Miss. and was a Zaxby's Franchise Licensee, having seven restaurants in Tennessee and one in Mississippi. He attended Second Presbyterian Church in Memphis, Tenn.
Earlier in his years while in Rome, Mr. Irmscher was a member of the Rome-Floyd Chamber of Commerce and First Presbyterian Church. He was a graduate of Leadership Rome and was Chamber Leader for High School Leadership Rome. He was active in many civic affairs while residing in Rome.
Survivors include his wife, the former Kimberly Finney, to whom he was married on July 24, 1993; his daughter, Caroline Anne Irmscher, Olive Branch, Miss.; his son, Carter Hamilton Irmscher, Oxford, Miss.; his parents, Bill and Janice Irmscher, Rome; two brothers, Steve Irmscher (Dawn) and Scott Irmscher, all of Rome; his wife's parents, Jim and Lottie Finney, Rome; a brother-in-law, David Finney (Kristie), Jasper, Ga.; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 14, 2018, at 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Rome with the Rev. Ryan Forbes and the Rev. Jonathan Schwartz officiating. Private interment will follow later in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends in King Hall at First Presbyterian Church on Thursday from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. A reception will be held on Thursday from 4 until 6 p.m. at The Lodge at The Village at Maplewood.
Pallbearers will include the following gentlemen: Scott Irmscher, Steve Irmscher, David Finney, Phillip Wiggins, Chad Martin, John Bennett, Chris Ewing, Nat Massey, and Jason Marion.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alpha Upsilon Chapter of Kappa Alpha Order at Ole Miss, New Ballet Ensemble and School in Memphis, Tenn., Northpoint Christian School in Southaven, Miss., or Mercer University in Macon, Ga.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.