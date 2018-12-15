Mrs. Ercel Turner Davis Blair, age 89 of Rome, formerly of Rockmart, passed away Friday, December 14, 2018.
She was born July 17, 1929 in Blairsville, daughter of the late Jesse Turner and the late Ora Brown Turner. She was a 1947 graduate of Rockmart High School and worked for many years at the Rockmart-Aragon Hospital. Mrs. Blair was a member of the Second Avenue United Methodist Church of Rome and a former member of First Baptist Church of Rockmart. She was a devoted military wife and throughout her life had respect and great love for the military. Mrs. Blair loved to work in her garden, especially with flowers, enjoyed traveling and going to Florida with the "golden" girls, but her love of family was foremost.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, John W. Davis and Buford "Charles" Blair, Jr.; and brother, Cliff Turner.
Survivors include two daughters, Patsy Davis Grubbs and her husband Jack of Aragon and Tammi Davis Kirk and her husband David of Marietta; son, John Davis and his wife Teri of Rome; sister, Bernice Payne of Rockmart; brother, Cohen Turner of Rockmart; ten grandchildren, Lee Price, Craig Leatherwood, Clay Osborne, Nicole Leatherwood, Sommer Robinson, Cody Osborne, John Robert Davis, Sheree Nicholson, Matthew Kirk and Alastair Kirk; and 24 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday , December 16, 2018, between 5:00 and 8:00 p.m.
Funeral services will be held Monday, December 17, 2018, at 1:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Rockmart with Rev. Jason Odom and Dr. David Taylor officiating. Interment to follow in Rose Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Blair will lie in state at the church on Monday from 11:30 until 12:30 p.m.
Grandsons will serve as pallbearers: Cody Osborne, Clay Osborne, Craig Leatherwood, John R. Davis, Matthew Kirk and Alastair Kirk.
Freeman Harris Funeral Home in charge of the services for Mrs. Ercel Turner Davis Blair.