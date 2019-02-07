Funeral services for Era Marie "Ebbie" Kirby Thomas, of Dallas, and formerly of Rome, will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Chapel of Good Shepherd Funeral Home. Following the service she and her husband, Homer Calvin "Tom" Thomas Jr., will be interred at East View Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday from 1 p.m. until the service hour.
