Emma Pauline Dease Fowler went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 14, 2019. Mrs. Fowler was born in Atlanta, Ga., on May 6, 1932, the daughter of the late Paul and Mabel Dease.
She married Robert Norwood Fowler on June 16, 1951, in Atlanta, Ga. They enjoyed 67 wonderful years of marriage together. In addition to being a homemaker, Mrs. Fowler worked for ten years as a para professional at Woodlawn School, teaching children with special needs.
Mrs. Fowler and her husband were charter members of Garden Lakes Baptist Church. She served in numerous positions of leadership, but what brought her the greatest joy was singing in the Sanctuary Choir and working in the preschool department.
Pauline will be remembered as a loving, selfless wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, and great grandmother, and was best known to those who loved her as "Maw Maw."
Survivors include her husband, Robert, and five daughters and their spouses, Jenny and Jerry King, Edmond, Oklahoma; Patti and Tom Blad, Edmond, Oklahoma; Terry and Garland Wade, Cindy and Johnny Rhyne, and Becky and Bill Wiggins, all of Rome, Georgia; 13 grandchildren, Jarrett King, Michael Blad, Brian Blad, Kristen Jeffries, Jim Wade, Sandy Mull, Wendy Wade, Jake Rhyne, Frances Warner, Dylan Brooks, Will Wiggins, Whitney Fore, and Rachel Wiggins, and 19 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, April, 17, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at Garden Lakes Baptist Church with Dr. Jimmy Gentry officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m. Interment will follow the service at Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Garden Lakes Baptist Church music ministry.
Grandsons and grandsons-in-law will serve as pallbearers.
The family extends special thanks to the staff and caregivers at Seven Hills Place for the loving care and compassion shown to Pauline over the past 18 months. Please visit our website at www.daniels-funeralhome.com to share fond memories.
Daniel's Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.