Emma Louise “Emmy Lou” Johnson, formerly a long-time resident of Rome, Georgia, passed away peacefully in Wilmington, North Carolina on June 8, 2018, just a few weeks short of her 93rd birthday.
Born in Eugene, Oregon on June 25, 1925, Emmy Lou enjoyed her many travels and boating activities with her beloved husband, Luther, and frequently wrote travel journals afterwards. She was past president of Floyd Medical Auxiliary, Past President of Chapter E of the PEO, and a volunteer in the office of Westminster Presbyterian Church, as well as a member of the Worship Committee there. Her active participation in the activities of the church was a fulfilling part of her life before she moved to North Carolina to be closer to family members.
Emmy Lou was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Luther Johnson; their daughter, Carol Phillips; her brother, Thomas Wangberg; and her first husband, Milton Andersen. Her survivors include Dr. Margaret Andersen and Richard Rosenfeld (Elkton, Maryland); Arlene Hanerfeld (Wilmington, North Carolina); Norman Andersen (New York City); Dr. Kimball Johnson and Mary Brittain (Atlanta, Georgia); Debbie and Jim Lanier (Marietta, Georgia); grandchildren, Corin Alleyne, Christin Carpenter, Sarah Hanerfeld, Jessica Hanerfeld, and Angie Wallace; eight great grandchildren; two sisters, Norma McHardy (Calgary, Canada), and Barbara Lewis (Stevensville, Texas); and her dear friend, Rickey Dorman.
A service in her memory will be held at the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Rome, Georgia onSaturday, June 23, 2018, at 1 p.m.The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall of the church prior to the service at 12:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice of Wilmington, North Carolina; her residence, the Davis Community also of Wilmington; or the Westminster Presbyterian Church Building Fund.
Daniel’s Funeral Home charge of the arrangements.