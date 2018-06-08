At the age of 86, Emma Jean Woods Scoggins, of Gore, Ga., went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, June 7, 2018. She is preceded in death by her husband, William Fred Scoggins. She is survived by her son, Steve Fred Scoggins; her sister, Virginia Million; her grandchildren, Stacie Scoggins Marshall and Patrick Scoggins; and her great granddaughters, Addison, Selah, and Grace Marshall.
The daughter of Sally Christian Woods and George W. Woods, Emma Jean was born in Gore, Georgia on October 5, 1931 as the youngest of six children. She was known for her love of baking and cooking throughout the community where she provided her famous pound cakes and cornbread cake at every occasion. She worked various jobs in the Summerville and Armuchee area including owning a restaurant called the “Country Shack,” and in recent years demoed food and product samples at Sam’s Club and Wal-Mart. She was a beloved grandmother and great grandmother and always delighted in giving the little ones baked goods and surprises. She had a special relationship with her older sister, Virginia Million, a bond spreading across all seasons of life. She loved her church family at Armuchee Baptist Church as well, where she sang in the choir for many years. Alongside, her husband “Freddie,” Emma Jean managed and maintained their dream and legacy of the family farm. She loved people and had a vibrant joyful spirit that always greeted people with her contagious giggles, colorful stories, and lively jokes.
Visitation will take place at Henderson and Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, on Saturday, June 9, 2018, from 5 until 7 p.m. and funeral services will be held at Armuchee Baptist Church on Sunday, June 10, 2018, at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Jeremy Marshall officiating with Rev. Brian Evans assisting and Mr. William Burke and Mrs. Stacie Marshall sharing remembrances. Mrs. Scoggins will repose at the church on Sunday from 2 p.m. until the service time. The church is located at 6648 Big Texas Valley Road NW, Rome, Ga. 30165. Interment will follow in the Armuchee Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Armuchee Baptist Church Building Fund or Cemetery Fund, 6648 Big Texas Valley Rd NW, Rome, GA 30165.
Pallbearers are asked to assemble at the church on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. and include: Active: Gene Kirby, Tim Scoggins, Darrell Scoggins, Connally Million, Vic Simpson, and Larry Simpson. Honorary: Members of the J.C. White & William Burke Sunday School Class at Armuchee Baptist Church.
