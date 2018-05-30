Ms. Emily Lauren Brown, age 18, of Rome, passed away Tuesday, May 29, 2018, from injuries received in an automobile accident in Bartow County.
Ms. Brown was born in Ft. Payne, Ala. on July 15, 1999, daughter of the former Julie Renea Johnson and Jeremy Brown. She was a 2017 graduate of Coosa High School and studied Healthcare at the College and Career Academy. She was an accomplished artist and was of the Baptist faith. Ms. Brown was preceded in death by a sister, Aubree Chambers.
Survivors include her parents, Julie and David Chambers, Rome; her father, Jeremy Brown, Cedar Bluff, Ala.; her sister, Madison Brown, Rome; her fiancé, Storm Garrett, Rome; her maternal grandmother, Paula Tucker (Steve), Cedar Bluff, Ala.; her maternal grandfather, Robert Winston Johnson, Centre, Ala.; her maternal great grandmother, Clesten Early, Rome; aunts, uncles, and cousins also survive.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 1, 2018, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Jerry Brooks officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday from 12 noon until the service hour. At other times, the family may be contacted at the residence.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.