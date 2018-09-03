Mrs. Emily Catherine Rossiter, age 44, of Rome, passed away Friday, August 31, 2018, at her residence.
Mrs. Rossiter was born in Gadsden, Ala., on May 26, 1974, daughter of the late Ray Vaughn. She was valedictorian of her graduating class at Glencoe High School in Glencoe, Ala. She continued her academic excellence in college, receiving her Bachelor’s Degree in English and her Master’s Degree in Education at Jacksonville State University. She maintained a 4.0 average during her college career. Prior to her becoming disabled, she was a teacher at Pepperell High School for a number of years. Mrs. Rossiter was a communicant of St. Mary’s Catholic Church.
Survivors include her husband, Eugene Vincent “Rusty” Rossiter III, to whom she was married on June 16, 2000; a daughter, Catie Rossiter, Rome; aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, September 5, 2018, at 1 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Father Rafael Carballo, pastor, officiating, and concelebrated by Father Valery Akoh, Parochial Vicar. Deacon Stuart Neslin and Deacon Steve Thacker will assist. Immediately following the funeral Mass, a graveside and inurnment service will be held in the Parish Memorial Garden.
A reception for family and friends in the Parish Social Hall will follow the services.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, North Chapel, has charge of the funeral services.