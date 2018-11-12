Mrs. Elsie Mae Owens Quinn, age 77, of Rome, passed away Friday November 9, 2018, at her residence.
Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 13, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Phil Perren officiating and a eulogy by her grandson, Jeremy Quinn. Interment will follow in Oakland Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until the hour of service on Tuesday, November 13, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga., 30165.
Please visit our website, wwwgoodshepherdfh.net, to post tributes and view a DVD about Mrs. Quinn's life.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.