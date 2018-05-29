Mrs. Elsie Lavon Hyde, age 81, of McDonough, Georgia, passed away May 26, 2018. She was born in Rome, Georgia to the late Gordon Lee Edwards Sr. and Ruth Lipscomb Edwards. Lavon retired from the GBI after 30 years of service. She was a member of Salem Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir and played the piano. She enjoyed music, sewing and crocheting.
She is survived by her childhood sweetheart of 61 years, Hershel Hyde; children, Mark Hershel (Donna) Hyde, of Lilburn, Janice Ruth (Mike) Cunningham, of Ellenwood, and James Lee (fiancée, Susan) Hyde, of Jackson; grandchildren, Erin Christina (Bill) Baker, Amanda Nicole Hyde, William Brannon (Kaylee) Cooley, Kristen Leigh (Joey) Poisson, Hilary Caitlyn (Zachary) Dyer, and Austin Lee Hyde; great grandchildren, William Brayden Cooley, Emmy Mae Poisson, Ansley Nicole Cooley, William Fleming Baker III, Elsy Grace Poisson, and Finnegan Hershel Baker; siblings, Laura Edwards Lear, of Rome, Betty Edwards (Brad) Aycock, of Rome, and Gordon Lee (Carol Jean) Edwards Jr., of Dacula.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 30, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. at Salem Baptist Church. The Rev. Rick Statham and the Rev. Dan McKay will officiate. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Park.
Friends may visit the family Tuesday from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service in the church parlor. Contributions are asked to be made to the Salem Baptist Church Mortgage Reduction Fund in memory of Mrs. Hyde. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisten Funeral Home of McDonough, www.haistenfunerals.com.