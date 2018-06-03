Eloise Braden Warnock, age 92, of Rome, died Friday evening, June 1, 2018, at her residence.
A native of Floyd County, Mrs. Warnock was born February 24, 1926, daughter of the late Robert Alonzo Braden and Dockie Boswell Braden. She had been a resident of Rome all her life and was a member of the First Baptist Church of Rome. Prior to retirement, she was employed by Burlington Mills. She was a strong and stubborn woman who took care of her family, in particular her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and loved to sew. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers and sisters Clayton, John Lewis, and Georgia Braden, Mildred Satterfield, and her husband Quillian Warnock.
Survivors include her daughter Kim Williams: grandchildren Brittany Kidd and Eric Moore, and great great grandson Mason Kidd.
Graveside funeral and interment services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 5, 2018, at Sunset Hill Memory Gardens with the Rev. Randy Lambert officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 12 until 2 p.m. at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Avenue Rome. The following gentlemen will serve as pall bearers: Chad Braden, Shane Wilson, Michael Braden, Eric Moore, Hunter Braden, and Michael Chandler. Please visit our websitewww.goodshepherdfh.net to post tributes and memories.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home is serving he family of Eloise Braden Warnock.