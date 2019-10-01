Mrs. Bettye Ruth Williams Ellington, age 91, of Rome, GA passed away on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Bettye was born on Oct. 3, 1927 to the late John Elbert and Jennie Bell Hice Williams. She was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church and retired from the Social Security Administration. In addition to her career, Bettye led an active life enjoying her passions. She was a member of the Women's Bowling League and bowled for decades. In fact, she first met her husband of nearly 50 years at a local bowling alley. Her love was working with flowers, having spent a great deal of time serving her flower garden association (Dogwood & Spade and Trowel) and community grooming local flower gardens. For her service, Bettye was bestowed a lifetime membership into the Georgia Federation of Garden Clubs. She had a gift for floral arranging and growing a variety of plants and flowers in her yard. Following in her mother's footsteps, Bettye also loved to cook. Her favorites were German Chocolate Cake, fried okra, pear relish, tea cakes and lemon pound cake, and she always had some of her treats on hand when family gathered. Among her other interests and skills were knitting, as she hand-knitted each child and grandchild an afghan of their choice. Her talents earned her numerous awards each year at the Coosa Valley Fair. Bettye had a deep faith in God and was an active member of the Baptist faith since childhood. She loved music and sang alto in her church choirs. Bettye and Roland also felt passionate about serving children at church. They taught Sunday School for decades, and after retirement would often take the children fishing or bring them gifts. Services for Bettye Ruth Ellington will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at Seven Hills Fellowship Great Room, 538 Broad Street, Rome, GA, with the receiving of friends and family at 10 a.m., followed by a service at 11 a.m. officiated by long-time friend, Rev. Joe Cadden, of Williamston, SC. While flowers are always welcome, Bettye's heart for children extends to her wishes for donations to St. Jude Hospital, Egleston Hospital, Children's Hospital of Atlanta, or any children's foundation of your choice. The family wishes to extend appreciation to the staff of the Renaissance Marquis/The Harbor for the loving care of our mother.