Mrs. Ellen Stephens Turner, age 86, of Rome, passed away on Thursday, November 22, 2018, following an extended illness.
Mrs. Turner was born in Rome, Ga., on December 30, 1931, daughter of the late William Russell Stephens and the late Maudie Jeff Fountain.
She graduated from McHenry High School in 1948, later met Zim Henry Turner, and they married on April 29, 1949. She and her husband were charter members of the Woodlawn Baptist Church. Prior to retirement, Mrs. Turner was associated with Sears for 30-plus years.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Turner was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Zim Henry Turner, and a daughter, Ann Turner.
Survivors include three sons, Charles Turner, Columbia, S.C., Greg Turner (Angie), Rome, Mark Turner (Joan), Sautee, Ga.; six grandchildren; three great grandchildren; a brother, J. Rufus Stephens, Rome; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 25, 2018, at 3 p.m. in the Woodlawn Baptist Church with the Rev. Clade Blackwell and the Rev. David Nance officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the church on Sunday from 1:30 p.m. until the 3 p.m.
Pallbearers are asked to meet at the church by 2:30 p.m. and are as follows: Billy Ray Turner, Ronnie Turner, Steve Turner, Steve Johnston, Phil Stephens, and Sandy Turner.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions be made to Woodlawn Baptist Church.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.