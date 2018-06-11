Mrs. Ellen “Maxine” Ingram Fincher, age 82, of Rome, Ga., passed away peacefully at her residence on Thursday, May 24, 2018.
Mrs. Fincher was born on September 9, 1935 in Cherokee County, Alabama, daughter of the late John Mack and Audrey McAbee Ingram. She graduated from Johnson High School in 1953 and attended Shorter College and Carol Lynn Business School. Mrs. Fincher married Thomas “Kinney” Fincher on August 14, 1955. Mrs. Fincher served as legal secretary and bookkeeper for the law firm of Covington, Kilpatrick, and Storey for over 30 years. Mrs. Fincher was an active member of the North Rome United Methodist Church for many years.
Maxine was dedicated to serving the community. She was a member and officer of the Camelia Garden Club for 30 years and the Rome Elkettes. Maxine worked on local beautification projects and to support agencies such as Aidmore Children’s Home through fundraisers and other events. She also served as a member of the Rome-Floyd County Library and spearheaded a drive to purchase a personal reader machine for the blind. Always active in the local PTA, Maxine served as an officer at both Johnson Elementary and Model High School. She also served as an officer of the Model Band Boosters and organized the Model Revue fundraiser. Her dedication to community service was recognized in 1997 when she was a recipient of the Heart of the Community Award.
An avid gardener, Maxine loved to plant flowers and vegetables. Visitors to her home were greeted with an abundance of color and beauty. Each year, selections from her gardens found their way to the Coosa Valley Fair, garnering a collection of winning ribbons. She was a devoted wife and mother and a loyal friend to those she loved. Maxine was known for her “goodie baskets” filled with homemade pies, cakes, blueberry muffins, or chocolate chip cookies, given to those she loved at the holidays.
Survivors include her husband of over 62 years, Thomas “Kinney” Fincher, Rome; one daughter, Kimothy Jarrett (D.J.), Woodstock; one grandchild, Jessica Jarrett, Woodstock; two brothers, Robert F. Ingram, Rome, and James Douglas Ingram (Pam), Summerville; cherished uncle, Felton McAbee, Rome, and aunt, Jo Carver, Armuchee; along with many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Mrs. Fincher was preceded in death by her parents and by her brother, John Allen Ingram, Rome.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at 1:00 p.m. in the Carl Sidwell Chapel of Salmon Funeral Home.
The family will receive friends at Salmon Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, from 11:00 a.m. until the service hour.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Camelia Garden Club in care of Livvy Monteith, Treasurer, 493 Barker Rd., Rome, GA 30161.
The staff of Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Ellen “Maxine” Ingram Fincher.