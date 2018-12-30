Ms. Elizabeth Warren Carson-Williams, 80, of Rome, Georgia, passed on Thursday, December 27, 2018 at a local nursing facility.
Elizabeth was born on April 17, 1938 in Rome, Georgia. She was the daughter of the late Homer and Etta Warren. She was preceded in death by her son, Michael J. Davis and brother, George (Dorothy) Jackson.
Left to cherish Elizabeth's memory are her children, Bessie Mae Allen, Pastor Robert (Patricia) Carson, Jr., Deacon Johnny (Michelle) Carson; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren; two special friends, Ms. Mary Carson and Ms. Mary Westfield, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, loved ones and friends.
Homegoing services for Ms. Carson-Williams will be held on Monday, December 31, 2018 at 1:00 P.M. at New Zion Baptist Church, with Pastor Robert Carson, Jr. delivering the eulogy. She will lie in-state from 12:00 P.M. until the funeral hour. Interment will follow the service at Springhill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Wright Memorial Mortuary, Inc. has full charge of arrangements.