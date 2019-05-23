Mrs. Elizabeth Quarles Carlton, 95, of Rockmart, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019.
Mrs. Carlton was born January 12, 1924, in Ball Ground, daughter of the late Frank Quarles and the late Georgia Worley Quarles. She was a graduate of Berry College with a Bachelor of Science in Home Economics. Mrs. Carlton began her teaching career at Rockmart High School, and upon her marriage began working in the family business, Carlton's Department Store, for many years.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Rockmart, where she was a former director of the Adult 3 Sunday School Class, worked with the College & Career Sunday School Class, and was active in the WMU program. Mrs. Carlton was a devoted grandmother and enjoyed cooking, traveling and being outdoors, especially gardening and working with her flowers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, E.W. "Bill" Carlton Jr., on August 27, 2014; and a brother, Thomas Quarles.
Survivors include three sons, Ken Carlton, of Rockmart, Bob Carlton, and Dan Carlton and his wife, Misty, all of Rome; two sisters, Evelyn England and her husband, Ed, of Marietta, and Mary Douglas, of Dublin; four grandchildren, Jeff Carlton, Davis Carlton, Katie Carlton, and Callie Carlton; three great-grandchildren, Logan Carlton, Tillman Carlton, and Laney Beth Carlton; nieces and nephews.
Funeral will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. in the First Baptist Church of Rockmart with Dr. Bill Heaton officiating and eulogy by Mr. Ken Carlton. Interment will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Danny Stanford, Kyle Trout, Scott Kinney, Allen Bullard, Mike McRae, and Alan McRae.
The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral hour.
Floral donations will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 388, Rockmart, GA 30153.
Freeman Harris Funeral Home in charge of services for Mrs. Elizabeth Quarles Carlton.