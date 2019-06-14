Elizabeth Kathleen Bunch Jones, 84, returned to her heavenly home on June 7, 2019, after a valiant battle with illness. She died peacefully at her home under hospice care in High Springs, Florida. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her in her struggle and ultimately gave her peace.
Elizabeth was blessed with a loving and large family and she adored spending time with her loved ones. She was kind, generous, quiet, and loved to laugh. While she was able, she enjoyed traveling, dining out, and shopping. In her younger years she enjoyed sewing costumes and clothing for her children and grandchildren. She diligently kept in touch with her childhood friends and extended family and enjoyed posting and sharing family pictures on social media. She was a fan of gospel music and Christian television and was a contributor for many years to the Christian Appalachian Project.
Elizabeth was born to the late Grover and Agnes Bunch, in Rome, Georgia, on September 13, 1934, and moved to Fort Myers, Florida, in 1955. She was preceded in death by her high school sweetheart and beloved husband of 53 years, Robert A. Jones, also of Rome, Georgia, and two sons, Rodney "Larry" L. Jones and Kenneth "Punk" Jones.
Elizabeth leaves to cherish her memory three children, son, Robert (Brenda) Jones, daughter, Pamela Harlacher, and son, Glenn Jones; 15 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, from 9:30 to 10:00 a.m. at Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park, with a funeral service to follow at 10:00 a.m. The graveside service and burial will be in Lee Memorial Park.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hodges Funeral Home at Lee Memorial Park, 12777 State Road 82, Fort Myers, Fla., 239-334-4880.