Mrs. Elizabeth Inez Poole Brown, age 73, of Rome, passed away on Sunday, July 29, 2018, at her residence.
Mrs. Brown was born in Floyd County, Georgia on March 12, 1945, daughter of the late Jesse James Crumley and the late Frances Irene Haygood Bridges. She was also preceded in death by her husbands, Eugene Lamar Poole Sr. and James David Brown; two daughters, Teresa Almond and Deloris Nixon; her stepfather, William C. Bridges; two sisters, Bonnie Sue Chamley and Diane Smith; and by a brother, Jesse Crumley Jr. Mrs. Brown worked for a number of years at Georgia Textile Company in Calhoun and was a member of Mt. Calvary Freewill Baptist Church.
Survivors include three daughters, Mary Davenport (Mike), Rome, Elizabeth Lancaster (Ray), Rome, and Tammy Poole, Rome; a son, Eugene Lamar Poole Jr., Adairsville; a special niece, Peggy Ann Dodd; 10 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 1, 2018, at 4 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Mike Davenport officiating. Interment will follow in Morning View Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday from 5 until 7 p.m.
Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. and include Raymond Dial, Marcus Gollihue, Patrick Money, Ace Money, Levi Money, Mark Shelter, Luke Shelter. and Keith Gibson.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.