Elizabeth Dutton, known to friends as "Betty" and to family as "Nanny," died peacefully on Friday, December 21, 2018, at the age of 98 years.
Betty was born on February 17, 1920, in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, to Swedish immigrants John Ahlen and Karin Ericson Ahlen. She married John C. Dutton on August 24, 1941, and in 1954, John's work took them from Pittsfield to Rome, Georgia, when General Electric opened its transformer plant there. Betty graduated from Shorter College, was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Rome, and was involved in PEO, rising to state level office. She loved gardening and everything about the natural world, and was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
Betty was predeceased by her husband, John, and her daughters, Anne Louise Wharton and Sally Elizabeth Anderson.
She is survived by her son, John C. "Jack" Dutton Jr. (Marilyn), her brother, Robert Ahlen, and seven grandchildren: Gabriel Dutton, William Anderson, Jared Dutton, Pipit Godefroy, Tara Megill, Joshua Anderson, and Gabriella Vasquez. She is also survived by twelve great grandchildren who adored her.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the charity of one's choosing.