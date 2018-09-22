Elizabeth Dalmira Hunt, 50, of Onancock, VA, passed away at her residence, on Saturday, September 15, 2018. Born October 8, 1967 in Marietta, GA, she was the daughter of Betty Ann Payne Hunt, and the late William Richard "Bill" Hunt, Jr., of Cave Spring, GA. Elizabeth was an artist, and self-employed as a studio potter. She was an inspiration to many for her kindness, creativity and generosity. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her brother, John Robert Hunt and his wife Michelle, of Cave Spring, GA; and four nephews, John, Jr., Joshua, William and David. She was predeceased by her father, and her brother, William Richard Hunt III. Services will be held in Marietta Georgia. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Eastern Shore's Own (ESO), P.O. Box 147, Belle Haven, VA 23306. Memory tributes may be shared with the family at https://www.westcobbfuneralhome.com