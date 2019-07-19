Mrs. Elizabeth D. Echols, age 94, of Rome, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at her son's home in Conyers, Georgia.
Mrs. Echols was born in Floyd County, Georgia, on October 28, 1924, youngest daughter of the late James Woodson Daniel and the late Maude LeCroy Daniel.
She was a member of the former Fifth Avenue Baptist Church.
Mrs. Echols was a nurse at Floyd Medical Center for many years and was involved in various charitable and community activities in connection with her church work.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, John Larkin Farmer and William Elbert Echols III; by her sisters, Eunice Freeman, Floria Simpson, and Allie Giles; by brothers, D.A. Daniel and Howard Daniel; as well as several nieces and nephews and her special friend, Lynn Teague.
Mrs. Echols is survived by her daughter, Ellen Farmer Coleman (Clyde); her sons, David Echols and W. Bryan Echols (Rita); her grandchildren, Steven Coleman (Alyson), Matthew Coleman (Simone), Jason Kimbrough, and Casey Echols; her great grandchildren, Madison Coleman, Connor Coleman, and Lucas Coleman.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 21, at 3:00 p.m. in the Chapel at Good Shepherd Funeral Home with Dr. Billy Rabern officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Good Shepherd Funeral Home on Sunday, July 21, from 2:00 p.m. until the funeral hour.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation.