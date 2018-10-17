Elizabeth Carol Boyer Sumner, age 29, of Cave Spring, passed away at her residence on Sunday, October 14, 2018, after battling a long illness.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 20, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Brian Crisp officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until the hour of service on Saturday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga., 30165.
A complete obituary will follow in Friday's edition of the Rome News-Tribune.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.