Elizabeth Carol Boyer Sumner, age 29, of Cave Spring, passed away at her residence Sunday, October 14, 2018, after battling a long illness.
Elizabeth was born May 16, 1989, at Fort McClellan, Ala. She was a member of Cedar Creek Baptist Church and attended Coosa High School. Elizabeth loved taking pictures of her grandmother's flowers, fishing, spending time with her family, playing with her nephew Liam, and she love crafting. She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Darrell Wallace Sr. and Jorum Boyer.
Survivors include her husband, Bradley Sumner; parents, Phillip Boyer and Debora Wallace Boyer, Cave Spring; father-in-law and mother-in-law, James "Jimbo" and Sheila Sumner, Cartersville; grandparents, Joan Wallace, Cave Spring, and Jeanette Boyer, Mich.; sisters, Keri Pointer, Cave Spring, and Hannah "Tori" Boyer, Cave Spring; uncle, Darrell Wallace Jr.; and her beloved dog, Brute.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 20, 2018, at Good Shepherd Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Brian Crisp officiating. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until the hour of service on Saturday at Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 2750 Shorter Ave., Rome, Ga., 30165.
Pallbearers include the following gentlemen, who are asked to meet at the funeral home by 1:30 p.m. on Saturday: Ben Stroupe, Kyle Otting, Koby Timms, Brian Moore, Darrell Wallace Jr., and Nathan Medley.
Honorary pallbearer, Jacob Stepp.
Parnick Jennings Sr.'s Good Shepherd Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.