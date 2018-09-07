Mrs. Elizabeth A. Dow, 94, of Santa Barbara, California, passed away on August 30, 2018, of natural causes.
Mrs. Dow was born in Rome, Georgia, on August 26, 1924, the daughter of the late Edward and Addie Quick Atkins. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Charles Atkins, Jeanette Atkins Poole, Dolice Atkins Minge, and Barbara Atkins Smith.
Mrs. Dow is survived by her loving husband, Colonel Hugh D. Dow, retired United States Air Force colonel and highly decorated World War II veteran. Mrs. Dow was a devoted military officer’s wife who assisted with various military volunteer benefits/organizations. While Colonel Dow was still serving his country in the military, the couple lived in Africa (Kenya and Nairobi), Europe (Germany) and several military bases in the United States before retiring in Santa Barbara. Mrs. Dow is also survived by her niece, Gwendolyn Minge Touchstone, and great nephews, Zachary Touchstone and Robert Shipp; her nephew, Mark Smith and his wife, Sherry, and great nephews and great niece, Austin, Benjamin, Harrison, and Elizabeth; niece and nephew, Teresa and Scott Minge, and many cousins.
Mrs. Dow was employed throughout her life as a legal administrative assistant. She attended the Mission of Santa Barbara Roman Catholic Church in Santa Barbara. Mrs. Dow will be interned at East View Cemetery near her family, as Colonel Dow is to be interned at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C. Father Adrian Pleus will preside over the graveside service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 8, 2018.
In lieu of flowers, the family graciously asks friends and family to donate to St. Vincent de Paul Roman Catholic Church in Dallas, Georgia.