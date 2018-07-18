Mrs. Elaine Lewis Watson, 50, of Cave Spring, died unexpectedly at her home Tuesday morning, July 17, 2018.
Mrs. Watson was born in Rome, Georgia on June 12, 1968, a daughter of Mrs. Edith Wheeler Lewis Sargent and Roy Eugene Lewis Jr. Mrs. Watson was a graduate of the Cedartown High School and attended Georgia Highlands College. A homemaker, Mrs. Watson was a member of the Grace Fellowship Baptist Church, where she was active in the Ladies of Grace, singing in church, and the Vacation Bible School program. A friend to many, Mrs. Watson loved being a grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Mrs. Rhonda Knight.
Survivors include her husband, Todd Watson, to whom she was married June 13, 2007; her daughter, Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Studdard and her husband, Jake, of Silver Creek; her mother, Mrs. Edith Sargent of Cedartown, and her father, Mr. Roy Lewis Jr., of Cedartown. One brother, Johnathan Stough of Monroe, and three grandchildren, Kylie, Bella, and Lexie Studdard, also survive.
Funeral services for Mrs. Watson will be held Friday morning at 11:00 a.m. at John House’s Cave Spring Chapel with the Rev. Mark Evans and the Rev. Dale Byars officiating. Interment will follow in the Cave Spring Cemetery. Pallbearers will include Dakota Pruitt, Dee Pruitt, Collin Knight, Trent Knight, Johnathan Stough, and Joseph Schimmelman.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m.
John House’s Cave Spring Chapel.