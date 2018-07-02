Elaine Huskey Ferguson, age 92, of Silver Creek, passed away on Sunday, July 1, 2018, at a local healthcare facility.
Mrs. Ferguson was born in Cedartown, Georgia on February 16, 1926, to the late Henry Melvin Huskey and the late Bessie Weaver Huskey. She moved to Rome in 1937.
Formerly married to Charles Robert Howell, she had two children, Weaver Silvertooth (formerly Judith Elaine Howell) and Charles Randolph Howell. She later moved out of state and married Jack Boyce Ferguson of Illinois. They resided in Virginia Beach, Virginia for several years. After her husband's death in 1994, she relocated to Rome in 2003 to live with her son, Charles Howell.
She was a homemaker and volunteer for the Red Cross and several charitable organizations.
She is survived by her two children, Weaver Silvertooth, of Clarkston, Georgia, and Charles Howell, of Silver Creek, Georgia, and three nieces, Elaine Ricks (John) of Cochran, Ga., Gwen Mayenschein (Bob) of Lawrenceville, Ga., and Susan McLeod (Tom), Rio Rancho, N.M.
The family will hold a memorial service in the Chapel at First Baptist Church of Rome, where she was a member. The service will be on Thursday, July 19, 2018, at 1pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Open Door Home in Rome, P.O. Box 2367, Rome, Ga. 30164 or www.opendoorhome.org.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, makes this announcement for the family.