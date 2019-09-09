Mrs. Wendy Elaine Head Edwards, age 52, of Rome, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Wendy was born in Rockmart, Georgia on January 14, 1967, daughter of Martha Freeman Head and the late James Leland Head. She was a 1985 graduate of Cedartown High School and was a member of the Sardis Methodist Church. Wendy was a long-time employee of Redmond Regional Medical Center and most recently was a bus driver for the Floyd County Board of Education. Wendy was a loved member of the community who enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was a doting aunt. She was a fabulous cook and baker who loved her dog, Oliver, the Georgia Bulldogs and Tony Stewart. Survivors include her husband, Wayne Thomas Edwards; children, Tyler & Hunter Adkins; step-son, Josh Edwards (Amee); step grandchildren, Ryan Edwards (Madison) and Hayven Edwards; her mother, Martha Freeman Head; a sister, Tina Head Dodd (Ronald); a brother, Jimmy Head (Dana); best friend/cousin, Katrina Barrett; beloved nieces, nephews, in-laws and three great nieces. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at 4 p.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Billy Thomas officiating. Entombment will follow in the Polk Memory Gardens Mausoleum. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday from 1 p.m. until 3:45 p.m. Pallbearers are asked to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. and include: Active: Jordan Reyes, Josh Edwards, Lance Head, Zac Head, Adam Gable and Justin Gable. Honorary: Ryan Edwards and Tim Adkins. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to a memorial fund in Wendy's name at Coosa Valley Credit Union for Hunter's continued education. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.