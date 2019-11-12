Mr. Johnny Eugene Edwards, age 63, of Silver Creek, GA, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019, in a local hospital. Mr. Edwards was born in Waynesville, NC on July 9, 1956, son of the late John Edwards and the late Julie Pless Easterwood. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Womack, and by a brother, Billy Edwards. After having been employed with V. S. I. for many years, prior to his becoming disabled, he was employed for several years with J. W. H. Transport here in Rome. He was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. Survivors include his wife, the former Donna Glenn, to whom he was married on October 29, 1981; a daughter, Nikki Gambrell (Harley), Silver Creek; a son, John Lee Edwards (Kayla), Cartersville; 5 grandchildren, Reece, Hayden, and Rachel Gambrell, and Ella and Greyson Edwards; a sister, Gloria Reed, Lindale; a brother, Terry Edwards (Beverly), Rome; nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at 4pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Mike Davenport officiating. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday from 5 until 7pm. Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Thursday at 3:30pm and include: Nick Hann, Mark Sidwell, Matt Peace, Jacob Franks, Danny Franks, and Johnny Wayne Hann. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.