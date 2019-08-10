A beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin, and friend, Chelsey Kristina Edwards, left this world unexpectedly at age 30 on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. She was born in Rome, GA on July 14, 1989 to Lisa Ann Eury and James Clayburn Edwards. She grew up in Rome where she attended Model Elementary, Model Middle, and Model High School, graduating in 2007. She was employed by the Homestead Restaurant and was of the Baptist faith. Chelsey was artistic, mechanically inclined, and loved all types of music. She was a comedian at heart and loved to make people laugh. She was also a philosopher of sorts, always probing deeper to the meaning of life. Chelsey was fiercely loyal to family and friends. We will always remember her dry wit and uncanny ability to make everyone smile. Her presence in our lives will be sorely missed. When you think of Chelsey, celebrate the good memories you have of her. Remember that life is fragile and short and should be lived to the fullest. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Joe F. Eury, by her paternal grandparents, Betty Sue Grogan and Herbert Earl Edwards, and by an aunt, Carolyn Marie Owens. Chelsey is survived by her mother, Lisa Eury, Rome; her father, Rev. James E. Edwards (Lori), Rome; maternal grandmother, Shirley Eury, Rome; 3 brothers, Joey Eury, Jason Edwards, and James Paul Edwards, all of Rome; nieces, Lexy Richardson, Avery Eury, and Ansley Coxaj; nephews, Nicholas Richardson, Ty Hernandez, and Jayden Coxaj; cousins, Candy Coxaj, Adam Coxaj, Chris Godfrey, Mitch Edwards, Correda Edwards, Kayla Edwards, and Arlaina Cely; aunts and uncles, Mark Edwards, Lisa Edwards, and Patsy Edwards. Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 12, 2019, at 4pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel. The Rev. Frank Holtzclaw and the Rev. Billy Fricks will officiate. Following the service, Ms. Edwards will be cremated in accordance with her wishes. The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday from 2 until 4 pm. Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.