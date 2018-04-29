Mr. Edward Shane “Eddie” Bryant, age 55, of Lindale, passed away Saturday morning, April 28, 2018, in a local hospital.
Mr. Bryant was born in Torrance, Calif. on December 6, 1962, son of the late Charles Edward Bryant and the late Armanda Sue Garrett Bryant. He was a graduate of Pepperell High School in Lindale and was a member of Lindale Church of Christ. Prior to his becoming disabled, he was employed for several years with The Fairbanks Company in Rome. He had a passion for music. He was a self-taught guitar player and enjoyed playing with his friends and teaching others how to play.
Survivors include his sister, Kimberly Bryant, Tokyo, Japan; his close friend, Paulette Jordan, and her son, Jody, Silver Creek; aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with Minister Bill Brinkley officiating. Interment will follow in Floyd Memory Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Tuesday from 5 until 7 p.m.
Pallbearers are requested to assemble at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. and include: Shaun Garrett, Sean Maxwell, Shane Lindsey, Randy Blackston, Stephen Garrett, and Lee Mobbs.
Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.